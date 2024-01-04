Board to consider full parole for man convicted in Sydney River McDonald's murders

Freeman MacNeil, one of the men involved in the horrific McDonald's murders in Sydney River, N.S., more than 30 years ago, will be getting a hearing for full parole.

MacNeil was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, forcible confinement and robbery and has been serving a life sentence since he and two others robbed a fast-food restaurant, killing three employees and critically injuring another in 1992.

MacNeil, who was 21 at the time, has been out on day parole for a year.

It was granted in two six-month increments starting in December 2022.

In a December 2023 decision, the Parole Board of Canada extended MacNeil's day parole for three months while it schedules a hearing for full parole.

According to the decision, which is addressed to MacNeil as is the board's practice, the now-55-year-old has been making progress in his rehabilitation and is at a low-to-medium risk to reoffend.

MacNeil has complied with conditions: parole board

MacNeil has shown "commitment and determination" and complied with all of the conditions of his day parole release, the board said.

He has been working at a seasonal job, saved more than $3,000 and plans to study at an unnamed college for a diploma or degree that is redacted.

MacNeil still faces some risk factors and as recently as 2021, displayed "cognitive distortions" that included violating some rules, "a certain adherence to criminal values, as well as a tendency to place yourself in a position of power in regard of others," it said.

However, the board also said it wanted to discuss those issues with MacNeil in person, which was why it was planning to hold a hearing for full parole.

MacNeil's release still comes with "special conditions," including having no contact with the victims' families, not being allowed into Nova Scotia without the prior written authorization from a parole supervisor and not being allowed to associate or communicate with anyone he knows or suspects is involved in criminal activity.

In 2022, the board denied parole for Derek Anthony Wood, described as the mastermind of the plot to rob the McDonald's, after deciding he was too high a risk to reoffend.

Darren Muise, who was also involved in the crime, was granted full parole in 2012 after nearly 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Wood shot and killed restaurant employees Neil Burroughs, 29; James Fagan, 27; and Donna Warren, 22.

A fourth employee, 20-year-old Arlene MacNeil, was shot in the head and left severely disabled. She died in 2018.

