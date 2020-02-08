Tens of thousands still without power after blustery evening
Wind gusts reached 137 km/h in St. Joseph du Moine, N.S.
Tens of thousands of people are still without power this morning across the province after a blustery night.
The Nova Scotia Power outage map showed roughly 46,000 customers without power as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said winds were gusting to more than 100 km/h in parts of the province overnight Friday.
Some Peak Nova Scotia Wind Gusts Fri & Fri Night. <br>(km/h)<br>St. Joseph du Moine 137<br>Tusket 129<br>Yarmouth 119<br>Beaver Isl 119<br>Greenwood 117<br>Osborne Head 111<br>Western Head 107<br>Keji Park 107<br>Halifax YHZ 106<br>McNabs Isl 106<br>Port Hawkesbury 105<br>Lunenburg 103<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> Kootenay 99<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a>—@ryansnoddon
Snoddon said the strong winds were preceded by an extended period of freezing rain that lasted 21 hours in the Halifax area overnight Thursday and into Friday.
He said temperatures then rose from 2 C to 10 C, before dropping back below freezing hours later.
A comfort centre is open on Saturday at the Louis Millet Centre in New Minas, N.S., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Another is open at the Multicomplex in Canning, N.S., from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
What a ride that was...<br>In <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> we saw 21 hours of freezing rain, followed by a 1 hour temp rise from 2° to 10°, then wind gusts of 80-110 km/h and then huge temperature drop! <br>Watch for ice out there today! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/acmNEdnhp5">pic.twitter.com/acmNEdnhp5</a>—@ryansnoddon