Tens of thousands still without power after blustery evening

Tens of thousands of people are still without power this morning across the province after a blustery night.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map showed roughly 46,000 customers without power as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said winds were gusting to more than 100 km/h in parts of the province overnight Friday.

Some Peak Nova Scotia Wind Gusts Fri & Fri Night. <br>(km/h)<br>St. Joseph du Moine 137<br>Tusket 129<br>Yarmouth 119<br>Beaver Isl 119<br>Greenwood 117<br>Osborne Head 111<br>Western Head 107<br>Keji Park 107<br>Halifax YHZ 106<br>McNabs Isl 106<br>Port Hawkesbury 105<br>Lunenburg 103<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> Kootenay 99<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> —@ryansnoddon

Snoddon said the strong winds were preceded by an extended period of freezing ⁠rain that lasted 21 hours in the Halifax area overnight Thursday and into Friday.

He said temperatures then rose from 2 C to 10 C, before dropping back below freezing hours later.

A comfort centre is open on Saturday at the Louis Millet Centre in New Minas, N.S., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Another is open at the Multicomplex in Canning, N.S., from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What a ride that was...<br>In <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> we saw 21 hours of freezing rain, followed by a 1 hour temp rise from 2° to 10°, then wind gusts of 80-110 km/h and then huge temperature drop! <br>Watch for ice out there today! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/acmNEdnhp5">pic.twitter.com/acmNEdnhp5</a> —@ryansnoddon

