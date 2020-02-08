Skip to Main Content
Tens of thousands still without power after blustery evening
Tens of thousands of people are without power this morning across the province after a blustery evening. The Nova Scotia Power outage map showed roughly 46,000 customers without power as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts reached 137 km/h in St. Joseph du Moine, N.S.

CBC News ·
The freezing rain left many cars encased in ice Friday morning. (Dave Irish/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said winds were gusting to more than 100 km/h in parts of the province overnight Friday.

Snoddon said the strong winds were preceded by an extended period of freezing ⁠rain that lasted 21 hours in the Halifax area overnight Thursday and into Friday.

He said temperatures then rose from 2 C to 10 C, before dropping back below freezing hours later.

A comfort centre is open on Saturday at the Louis Millet Centre in New Minas, N.S., from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Another is open at the Multicomplex in Canning, N.S., from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

