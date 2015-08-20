Bluenose II scuffed in close call while at anchor

The Bluenose II is continuing its Sail Past season after a close call with a smaller boat on Friday evening.

While it was at anchored in Head Harbour, near Head of St. Margarets Bay, a boat approached the stern port-side and brushed up against it.

The Bluenose sustained a "tiny" scratch on the stern, but otherwise is not damaged.

"[It was] very minor, it will not impact our season at all," said Anne Bailly, the director of operations for the Bluenose. "It's nothing more than a little scratch in the paint."

The close call was captured on video and is circulating on social media.

Bailly said incidents like this are rare and, although it was reported to Transport Canada, she doesn't think there's any need for an investigation.

"This is one very isolated incident that really is not significant in any way, shape or form," she said.

The Bluenose will be docked in Lunenburg for the next few days before going on to the Cape Breton leg of the voyage.

MORE TOP STORIES