No necropsy will be done on dead blue whale in Cape Breton

Officials will likely never know how a young blue whale that washed ashore last week in Cape Breton died.

The whale, measuring nearly 17 metres in length, was spotted on a remote stretch of shoreline north of Port Hood on Sept. 18.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the location, which cannot be reached by vehicle, was too remote to perform a necropsy.

They had hoped to tow the carcass to a more accessible location, where veterinarians from the Atlantic Veterinary College in Prince Edward Island could examine the whale and determine a cause of death.

But the department said Wednesday it has dropped plans to move the whale.

In a release, officials said given poor sea conditions and the weather forecast, as well as the decomposed state of the whale, towing the animal more than 80 kilometres for a necropsy is not feasible.

