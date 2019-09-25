No necropsy will be done on dead blue whale in Cape Breton
Officials cite towing distance, poor weather and decomposition for the decision
Officials will likely never know how a young blue whale that washed ashore last week in Cape Breton died.
The whale, measuring nearly 17 metres in length, was spotted on a remote stretch of shoreline north of Port Hood on Sept. 18.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the location, which cannot be reached by vehicle, was too remote to perform a necropsy.
They had hoped to tow the carcass to a more accessible location, where veterinarians from the Atlantic Veterinary College in Prince Edward Island could examine the whale and determine a cause of death.
But the department said Wednesday it has dropped plans to move the whale.
In a release, officials said given poor sea conditions and the weather forecast, as well as the decomposed state of the whale, towing the animal more than 80 kilometres for a necropsy is not feasible.
