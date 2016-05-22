Blue Nose Marathon street closures this weekend

Several streets will be closed in downtown Halifax this weekend for the 18th annual Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon.

The following streets will be fully closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, Nov. 6 (all times local):

Brunswick Street from Duke to Sackville streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sackville Street from Brunswick to South Park streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carmichael Street from Grafton to Brunswick streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carmichael Street (westbound), from Argyle to Grafton streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prince Street (westbound), from Grafton to Brunswick streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rainnie Drive from Cogswell to Gottingen streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street from Carmichael to Prince streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gottingen Street from Cogswell to Brunswick streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cogswell Street (inbound), from Cogswell Street roundabout to Gottingen Street, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Queen Street from Artillery Place to Sackville Street, Dresden Row from Artillery Place to Sackville Street, and Artillery Place from Birmingham Street to Dresden Row will also be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., but will be controlled by Halifax Regional Police for local traffic access.

A map of the street closures for the 18th annual Blue Nose Marathon. (Bluenose Marathon)

The following streets will be fully closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Nov. 7 (all times local):

Brunswick Street from Duke to Sackville streets, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sackville Street from Brunswick to South Park streets, 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rainnie Drive from Cogswell to Gottingen streets, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gottingen Street from Cogswell to Brunswick streets, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prince Street (westbound), from Grafton to Brunswick streets, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carmichael Street (westbound), from Argyle to Grafton streets, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street, from Carmichael to Prince streets, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cogswell Street (inbound), from Cogswell Street roundabout to Gottingen Street, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen Street from Artillery Place to Sackville Street, Dresden Row from Artillery Place to Sackville Street, and

Artillery Place from Birmingham Street to Dresden Row will also be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., but will be controlled by Halifax Regional Police for local traffic access.

In addition to the street closures, there will be some restrictions on certain parking areas.

Halifax Transit will be offering free bus and ferry rides to marathon participants; all that's needed is the race bib as proof. Volunteers can also take advantage of the free rides with race credentials.

Some bus routes will be affected by the marathon this weekend. The municipality has posted a list of service disruptions.

