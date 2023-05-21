Blue Nose Marathon runners dash to beat the rain

With heavy rain in the forecast, runners in the Blue Nose Marathon on Sunday had an extra incentive to go fast.

Runners from all over the world came to Halifax to compete in a five-kilometre race, 10-kilometre race, team relay, half marathon or marathon.

"I thought it was really fun," said Brent Scheilbelhut, who finished first in the marathon. "There [were] a lot of sections that were different."

Scheilbelhut, who lives in Toronto, crossed the finish line in a time of 2:47:51.

"I think my goal was just to do what my body could do and at the end of the day it was just a bonus to finish first."

Toronto runner Brent Sheilbelhut says the course was a lot of fun and offered a bit of everything. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

Scheilbelhut said he visited Halifax every summer growing up and has family living here now.

Grey skies threatened as the runners were on the course but most were able to cross the finish line before the rain came down.

"This was just for fun," said P.E.I.'s Amber Macleod, who was the first to finish in the women's marathon category.

Amber Macleod said this was her first marathon in Halifax. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

Macleod finished with a time of 3:23:29. She said she has run seven marathons but this was her first in Halifax.



She said she was happy to be met by her husband and son at the finish line.



"It was very emotional," she said. "They're my biggest supports. They're my biggest fans."

