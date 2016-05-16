Blue Nose Marathon goes virtual as organizers worry about charities

The executive director of the biggest running event on the east coast says she's hoping people will still donate to charities this year after the Blue Nose Marathon cancelled its weekend event, opting for a virtual race instead.

"It's disappointing for everybody," Sherri Robbins said of the decision. "It's a fabric of the community."

Every year, well over 10,000 people paint their noses blue and pack the streets of Halifax for the races. More than 1,100 people volunteered in 2019, and the event raised nearly $600,000 for charity.

When COVID-19 hit, the race was initially moved from Victoria Day to November, but organizers conceded it just wasn't safe in 2020.

"Looking at the future, to be able to deliver the event with thousands of participants, it just wasn't possible," she said.

Impact to be felt

Robbins said the loss of the event will be felt on many levels, but especially by the charities they raise money for. She said many of them are based in Halifax.

"The impact of a participants dollars can be right here in their backyard but it can be as far always as Africa and helping girls go to school in Africa. It's very broad reaching and also very local."

Halifax's economy will also feel the loss of the event. Participants came from across North America and Europe to have their chance to run through city streets as crowds cheered them on.

"There's really that vibrance to the city," she said.

"People make a weekend of it, we hear from our participants who come from all over and they're staying for the weekend or longer, and we will feel that impact."

Racing at home

This year, the Blue Nose Marathon is allowing people to register and participate virtually.

Robbins said the team will send out a bib, shirt and medal to anyone who wants to plan their own run at home. She noted they've already had a request to send a kit to Alberta.

Some racers did individual runs in the spring, on the original race dates.

"We had people sharing finish line pictures and best costumes," she said, pointing out that they're trying to make sure people stay active. Robbins is hoping families in particular will keep the popular youth run going.

As for next year, she said there's too much uncertainty to know what will happen. Robbins is hoping to return to the May long weekend, but "we'll need to give it a few more months to see what happens."