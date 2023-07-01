Springfield Beach closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae

Springfield Beach in Middle Sackville is closed to recreational use due to the possible presence of blue-green algae, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm. Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins that can be a risk to pets and people.

People are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, towel off vigorously and wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae.

Keep pets on leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material.

Avoid consuming water from this lake.

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae blooms or who ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

When a blue-green algae bloom is observed, a beach closure is issued and testing is done to determine whether the algae bloom is toxin-producing. If the algae bloom is not toxin-producing, no further testing is required, and the beach will be reopened.

