Springfield Beach closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae

Springfield Beach on Springfield Lake in Middle Sackville is closed to recreational use due to the possible presence of blue-green algae.

Testing will be done before beach can reopen

Blue-green algae
When blue-green algae is observed, a beach closure is issued and testing is done to determine whether it is toxin-producing. (Ontario.ca)

Springfield Beach in Middle Sackville is closed to recreational use due to the possible presence of blue-green algae, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm. Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins that can be a risk to pets and people.

People are encouraged to take the following precautions:

  • Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, towel off vigorously and wash with tap water as soon as possible.
  • Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae.
  • Keep pets on leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material.
  • Avoid consuming water from this lake.
  • Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae blooms or who ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. 

When a blue-green algae bloom is observed, a beach closure is issued and testing is done to determine whether the algae bloom is toxin-producing. If the algae bloom is not toxin-producing, no further testing is required, and the beach will be reopened.

