Springfield Beach closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae
Testing will be done before beach can reopen
Springfield Beach in Middle Sackville is closed to recreational use due to the possible presence of blue-green algae, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm. Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins that can be a risk to pets and people.
People are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, towel off vigorously and wash with tap water as soon as possible.
- Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae.
- Keep pets on leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material.
- Avoid consuming water from this lake.
- Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.
People who come in contact with blue-green algae blooms or who ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
When a blue-green algae bloom is observed, a beach closure is issued and testing is done to determine whether the algae bloom is toxin-producing. If the algae bloom is not toxin-producing, no further testing is required, and the beach will be reopened.