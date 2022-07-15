Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Risk advisory at Shubie Park Beach due to possible blue-green algae

A risk advisory is in effect for the off-leash dog area at Shubie Park Beach in Dartmouth due to a possible blue-green algae bloom.

People are encouraged to avoid swimming, keep their pets away from water

CBC News ·
File photo of a medium-density bloom of blue-green algae near the shoreline of a lake in Nova Scotia. (N.S. Department of Environment and Climate Change)

A risk advisory is in effect for the off-leash dog area at Shubie Park Beach at Lake Micmac in Dartmouth due to a possible blue-green algae bloom.

People are encouraged not to swim in the water or take their pets near the lake until further notice, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday.

Lake users are urged to take the following precautions:

  • Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.
  • Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in the water.
  • Avoid consuming water from the lake.
  • Avoid consuming fish from the lake.

People who come in contact with the algae or who drink water containing it could experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.

Children and immune-compromised people are at higher risk, and are advised to seek medical help if they have any of these symptoms.

City staff are investigating for possible toxin-producing algae, which will determine whether the risk advisory can be lifted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now