Risk advisory at Shubie Park Beach due to possible blue-green algae
People are encouraged to avoid swimming, keep their pets away from water
A risk advisory is in effect for the off-leash dog area at Shubie Park Beach at Lake Micmac in Dartmouth due to a possible blue-green algae bloom.
People are encouraged not to swim in the water or take their pets near the lake until further notice, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday.
Lake users are urged to take the following precautions:
- Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.
- Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in the water.
- Avoid consuming water from the lake.
- Avoid consuming fish from the lake.
People who come in contact with the algae or who drink water containing it could experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.
Children and immune-compromised people are at higher risk, and are advised to seek medical help if they have any of these symptoms.
City staff are investigating for possible toxin-producing algae, which will determine whether the risk advisory can be lifted.
