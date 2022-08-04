Blue-green algae risk advisory at Shubie Park beach lifted

A risk advisory for blue-green algae blooms at Shubie Park beach in Dartmouth was lifted Wednesday.

The beach on Lake Micmac is a popular off-leash dog area.

The risk advisory was put into place July 15 as the Halifax Regional Municipality investigated possible toxin-producing algae.

Risk advisories are issued when an algae bloom is observed. Testing is done to determine whether the algae bloom is releasing toxins, according to a news release from the municipality on Wednesday.

Lake users were previously advised to avoid water contact, keep pets away from the water and to avoid consuming fish or water from the lake.

