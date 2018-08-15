Young paddlers at Banook Canoe Club left high and dry by algae outbreak

Blue-green algae is keeping younger paddlers out of action at the Banook Canoe Club in Dartmouth, N.S.

On Tuesday, HRM issued a blue-green algae bloom risk advisory for Lake Banook and Lake Micmac advising people not to swim in either.

"We had prepared for this in case it did happen — and sure enough it did," said Stephen Pottie, general manager of the Banook Canoe Club.

Reduced program for younger paddlers

Some types of algae produce toxins during blooms. When the blooms decay, the toxins can be released into the water posing a risk to people and pets.

HRM said lake users should wash with tap water as soon as possible after they come in contact with blue-green algae because there is a risk of illness.

Pottie said the paddling program at the Banook Canoe Club has been scaled back. The swimming program at the club has also been put on hold.

A bloom of blue-green algae as shown by researchers near Edmonton. (University of Alberta)

He said experienced paddlers, along with the club's war canoe and dragon boat, are still able to go out on the lake.

Athletes who train at the club are also allowed to continue to paddle, he said, because "they're not likely to tip" and they know to shower as soon as they're out of the water.

Pottie said the precautions are meant to protect younger members and members at risk of falling into the water.

But he said the club has managed to make the best of the situation.

"We still have a summer camp going on," Pottie said. "And the kids that were here were having fun, lots of smiles, lots of activity. I don't think we missed a beat today."

Pottie said he is expecting to hear an update on the status of the lake Thursday.

