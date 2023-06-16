Province says blue-green algae detected in 4 Nova Scotia lakes

The Nova Scotia government has detected blue-green algae in Oat Hill Lake in Dartmouth, Armstrong Lake and Lake Torment in Kings County, and Covey Lake in Lunenburg County.

The algae produces toxins that can cause illness in humans and can be fatal to pets.

Blue-green algae occurs in all parts of Nova Scotia and once it appears in a body of water, it will bloom again when the conditions are right.

Nova Scotia is likely to see more blooms with increasing climate change and incidences of extreme heat and precipitation.

How to find out about blue-green algae blooms

Nova Scotia's Department of Environment and Climate Change posts a list of potential blue-green algae blooms online and shares reports on social media

The province's website on blue-green algae says it can appear turquoise, green, brown, red, white or a mix of these colours. It says blooms can "look like fine grass clippings in the water, spilled paint or pea soup," and can sometimes appear as a thick scum on the surface.

Once dried, the province says blue-green algae can appear brown or grey. Animals are attracted to the scent and may try to eat it. It says to keep children and pets away from algae mats.

People and pets shouldn't drink, swim, bathe, shower or brush teeth with the water.

Anyone who has inadvertently come into contact with blue-green algae is advised by the province to wash themselves and any items that have come in contact with it.

