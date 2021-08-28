Risk advisory in effect for Chocolate Lake beach after possible algae bloom

The public is being asked to avoid swimming at Chocolate Lake beach in Halifax due to a possible blue-green algae bloom.

A news release from the municipality on Saturday said a risk advisory is in effect there until further notice.

City staff are investigating for possible toxin-producing algae, the release said.

Lake users are urged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in the water.

Avoid consuming water from this lake.

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with the algae or who drink water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.

It is the second time in the last two weeks the beach has closed due to algae concerns.

MORE TOP STORIES