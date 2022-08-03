Blue-green algae bloom warning for Penhorn Lake

The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning of a blue-green algae bloom at Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth.

The city is warning people not to swim in the lake and to keep pets out as well.

Lake users are urged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in the water.

Avoid consuming water from the lake.

Avoid consuming fish from the lake.

People who come in contact with the algae or who drink water containing it could experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.

Children and immunocompromised people are at higher risk, and are advised to seek medical help if they have any of these symptoms.

If the algae is toxin-producing, staff will carry our further testing and keep the advisory in place.

