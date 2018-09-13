Blue-green algae bloom warning lifted at Lake Banook and Lake Micmac

The blue-green algae warning for Lake Banook and Lake Micmac has been lifted.

"Recent test results, which were received this week, indicate that toxin levels are within safe limits and municipal staff have not observed algae blooms in either lake since the end of August," a news release from Halifax Regional Municipality said.

The warning was issued Aug. 2 for Lake Micmac, followed by another for Lake Banook on Aug. 15.

The announcement that water is safe again for people and pets comes as a relief for organizers of the 2018 Pan American Canoe Sprint Championships which begin today on Lake Banook.

A blue-green algae bloom in Lake Banook. (Halifax Regional Municipality photo)

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is present in fresh water but becomes more visible when weather conditions are calm. The toxins multiply during warm weather and can lead to extensive growth called a bloom, the municipality said.

Some types of algae produce toxins during blooms and when these blooms decay, the toxins may be released into the water, posing a risk to people and pets.

