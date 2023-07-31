Popular trail near Halifax reopens after damage from recent floods

A popular trail on the western outskirts of Halifax has reopened, but it comes with a caution.

In a recent post to its website, the association that manages the B.L.T. Rails to Trails said its contractor was able to repair the most severe damage from Nova Scotia's recent floods. The trail reopened on Thursday.

"It feels good to have it open and I'm glad we were able to get it open to people.," Deepak Prasad, the chair of the Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Rails to Trails Association, said on Friday.

While more work is needed, the association said the trail is passable.

Heavy construction equipment will be on the trail for the next few weeks, the association noted.

The association said last month that floods damaged culverts and washed out or blocked paths on the 13-kilometre trail. It estimated the damages at around $50,000.

Prasad said the province is covering that cost, which was approved last Friday. He said the contractor was able to do some major repair on Tuesday despite heavy rain.

"We're just asking people to be cautious," Prasad said.

The land is owned by the province and is maintained by volunteers.

The association says more than $4,900 has been raised by trail users across Halifax Regional Municipality.

