Blood collection appointments move online after phone calls swamp system

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is expanding its online booking service for blood collection appointments.

COVID-19 has curtailed blood collection for medical tests in Nova Scotia, with some hospitals shutting down blood collection services and others seeing only urgent and essential cases.

Some patients have expressed frustration with busy signals when trying to book blood tests by phone. Health officials have blamed the problem on too many patients calling to book at peak times.

The NSHA's central zone received about 49,000 calls alone during one week in August and the province even added more phone lines to try to alleviate the problem.

"We know that since COVID-19 has prevented walk-in service, trying to book appointments by phone has been extremely frustrating for patients," Shauna Thompson, senior director of pathology and laboratory medicine, said in a news release.

"As we continue to add locations to online booking, we expect this process to be much more seamless."

Online booking in the Halifax region, Truro

According to the health authority, online booking is already available at the Woodlawn blood collection in Dartmouth and at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

Online booking will be expanded to the IWK Health Centre for both blood collection and X-ray services "in the coming weeks," according to the release.

The release indicates online bookings will gradually be added for other locations around the province, first for blood collection and later for X-rays.

Patients can check online to see if online booking is available at their preferred location.

Patients without internet service will still be able to book by phone.



