Black Lives Matter Golf holds 1st clinic for BIPOC women in N.S.

Black Lives Matter Golf, a program designed to diversify the sport by breaking down social and economic barriers, held its first clinic in Nova Scotia this past weekend for women who are Black, Indigenous or of colour.

The program, which was started by Black members of the Grandview Golf and Country Club in East Preston, N.S., in 2020, welcomed nearly 60 first-time players on Saturday and Sunday.

Pro golfers with the PGA of Canada taught the basics to the group of BIPOC women — a group considered underrepresented in the sport.

"We're just teaching them the different techniques for golf to get them interested," Douglas Hill, a Grandview member, said from the course on Saturday.

"They don't have to buy the equipment. We already have it. They don't have to pay a fee. Black Lives Matter Golf does that. Breaking down those economic barriers and those social barriers to allow people to participate is what we're all about."

Half of the group, including women of all ages, are seen at the Grandview Golf and Country Club in East Preston, N.S., on Saturday. (Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Carolyn Thomas, a lifelong resident of East Preston, was one of the women who participated Saturday.

The 78-year-old said historically, as a Black woman, the golf course "wasn't really our place."

"But now for me to be here on this golf course — ancestral land — it is so exciting and it's something that I think will rejuvenate our young people or people of all ages to say … 'Here we are,'" Thomas said.

She said the program is something that will be notable in history.

Carolyn Thomas, a lifelong resident of East Preston, was excited to be trying golf for the first time on her ancestral land. (Kyah Sparks/CBC)

"We might not quite look at it that way now, but in the days and years to come, Black Lives Matter Golf has made a major contribution to our history," she said.

