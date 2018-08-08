Blasting that 'bounces through your chair' irks residents of Halifax neighbourhood

Homeowners in the historic Halifax neighbourhood of Schmidtville say they are fed up with ongoing rock blasting at nearby developments.

"It literally bounces through your chair," said Maggie Grice. "Some of those blasts are big, they're not comfortable."

Concerned residents held a protest Wednesday morning at the corner of Clyde and Brenton streets where WM Fares Group is building a 17-storey tower.

Blasting began in mid-July and is expected to last until about mid-September. It is just the latest development project in the area to use explosives to smash through rock to carve out a hole for the foundation.

First came the new Halifax Central Library. Then came the Margaretta building on Clyde Street, where blasting caused damage to foundations at homes a block away on Morris Street, according to area resident Christopher Breckenridge. Now it continues at the Breton Street site, he said.

Breckenridge said nearby homes are 150 years old and particularly vulnerable to continuing concussions.

"The standards and guidelines for blasting are for modern-day construction," said Breckenridge, who lives on Clyde Street. "We have stone foundations put together with mortar that's up to 200 years old."

Breckenridge said he would prefer jackhammering, which was used on the Mary Ann, another development in the area.

A blasting sign at a development in downtown Halifax. (CBC)

But a spokesperson for WM Fares said jackhammering would have to happen every day, all day long for a longer period of time.

Zana Fares-Choueiri added it would create more noise and dust. She insisted the company is "following all the proper protocols."

The municipal councillor for the area, Waye Mason, believes the rules currently in place can protect the Schmidtville neighbourhood. He points out the city's blasting manager can order a company to use smaller charges, or stick to jackhammering, if he's made aware of any problems.

"If foundations are shifting or more cracks than you'd expect, call 311," said Mason, "because a third-party inspector can be brought in and changes can be made."

Mason said he has a couple of emails that he has already passed on.