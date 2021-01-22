Heavy snow hits parts of Nova Scotia Friday

Parts of Nova Scotia were hit with wintry weather Friday during a system that's expected to dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas before it tapers off in the evening.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the RCMP has responded to accidents in areas including Lower Sackville, Fall River and Windsor.

"Everybody needs to just take it slow," she said. "When the roads can be covered in snow and ice, it can lead to collisions.

"So we're asking people to just slow down, take their time, be patient. We just want everyone to make it home at the end of the day."

Croteau said she did not know of any significant injuries that came as a result of any of the collisions.

Several Halifax Transit bus routes are on snow plans due to slippery road conditions. Updates are being posted to the Halifax Transit Twitter page.

A Halifax Transit bus got stuck at an intersection due to heavy snow on Friday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

In a tweet, the city of Halifax said the winter parking ban will be enforced from 1-6 a.m.

Crews continue to apply de-icing materials to streets and sidewalks across the municipality. Residents should exercise caution as winter conditions are present. An accumulation of ~5 cm is expected. Reminder the parking ban will be enforced from 1-6 a.m.: <a href="https://t.co/HvjffJEi6y">https://t.co/HvjffJEi6y</a> <a href="https://t.co/jaP0a4OgB8">pic.twitter.com/jaP0a4OgB8</a> —@hfxgov

System should end tonight

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said only some parts of Nova Scotia are being affected by the system.

"As the sun goes down, it's clear in Digby and clear in much of Cape Breton, but in between there's this heavy band of snow that has plagued parts of southwestern and central Nova Scotia all day," said Abraham.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Lunenburg County and Halifax Metro/Halifax County West, and a special weather statement for Kings County.

The national weather service said some inland parts of the Halifax region could get up to 25 centimetres of snow.

However, Abraham said the band of snow appears to be pulling out of the Annapolis Valley area and should pull off the Atlantic coast by about 7 p.m.

"It should end early enough that we can tidy it up before we go to bed," he said.

