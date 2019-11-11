Truro banners aim to share stories of black Nova Scotian veterans

The town of Truro has its annual Remembrance Day events, including a veterans parade and a ceremony at the cenotaph at Civic Square.

But there is also a relatively new Remembrance Day tradition flying high above the town — a banner campaign that started up just a few years ago continues to grow. This year it honours 60 veterans, including 19 black Nova Scotian veterans.

"I heard a great story yesterday where a friend of mine called and he said he was walking with his grandchildren, looking at all the banners," said Nolan Borden, one of the organizers of the black veterans project.

"He was going through with the kids all of the individuals he met and grew up with and that's the main purpose for the posters, so kids will learn about who started our communities here in Truro."

Lloyd Talbot is one of many black soldiers who grew up in the town of Truro who are being honoured by the banner campaign. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Wayne Talbot is a Truro town councillor.

The banners hold special meaning for him because one of them is posted on a pole outside his home. The soldier featured is his father, Lloyd Talbot.

"The soldiers never told the story of the war," said Talbot. "They'd come home scarred from the war mentally and they probably weren't where they were prior to leaving, I know my father never talked about the war."

Private Jeremiah Alvin Jones served during the First World War. He was 58 when he enlisted in 1916, but lied about his age to get around the age limit for soldiers. In 2010, he was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his heroic actions during the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Borden says the banners went up on Nov. 4 and will come down on Tuesday.

They cost $100 each and some businesses in the Truro area helped pay for a portion of them.

"It started out small but it's growing like crazy," said Borden.

Borden says he expects there will be many more new banners around Truro this time next year.

MORE TOP STORIES