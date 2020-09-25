Black Lives Matter street-art installations painted in Dartmouth, Halifax

Halifax Regional Municipality painted the words "Black Lives Matter" in Halifax and Dartmouth this past weekend to show support for the movement.

"This public solidarity augments several measures being taken by the municipality corporately to help address anti-Black racism and continue to build [a] better relationship with the municipality's communities of African descent," the municipality said in a news release on Friday.

The words were painted in bright yellow letters on Alderney Drive in Dartmouth and Brunswick Street in Halifax.

Micah MacIsaac, his daughter Penelope and his partner, Lisa, visited the display in Halifax on Sunday.

Micah MacIsaac and his daughter, Penelope, and his partner, Lisa, visited the display in Halifax on Sunday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"I'm a member of the Black community of Nova Scotia and as soon as I caught wind that something like this was happening, I thought it would be fantastic for Penelope to see this," MacIsaac said.

"We thought, what a nice learning moment this would be, to see it right on the streets of Halifax."

MacIsaac said he was thrilled to see the municipality addressing anti-Black racism in this way.

"I think with anything like this, it will show that Halifax is at that real balancing spot of some real progressive change," he said. "And sadly, I wouldn't be surprised if it's also met with some opposition but more so, I think it will be met with solidarity when people go by and see this."

