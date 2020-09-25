Black Lives Matter street art installations coming to Dartmouth, Halifax

The Halifax Regional Municipality will be painting the words "Black Lives Matter" in Halifax and Dartmouth this weekend.

The municipality said it was doing it to show support for the movement.

"This public solidarity augments several measures being taken by the municipality corporately to help address anti-Black racism and continue to build [a] better relationship with the municipality's communities of African descent," the municipality said in a news release on Friday.

Work on the first installation at Alderney Drive in Dartmouth will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Work on the second installation at Brunswick Street in Halifax will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The municipality said sidewalks will be open and access to businesses will be maintained and that at least one lane of vehicle traffic in each direction will be maintained while work is underway.

The bicycle lane on Brunswick Street will be closed while work is happening and cyclists and vehicles will share one single file lane around the work area.

