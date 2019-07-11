Navigating 2 identities: Being black and gay in Nova Scotia

Halifax Pride caused a stir when they released a promotional photo of a person wearing a black face covering and red lipstick.

That prompted allegations of blackface and an explanation from chair Morgan Manzer, who also happens to be black.

Manzer is a legal aid lawyer who has been working with Halifax Pride since 2015, and is currently in his third year as chair.

He joined a discussion panel for CBC's Information Morning to discuss the intersection of identity for people who are both black and gay.

The panel also included Robert Wright and Cole Dorfschmidt.

Wright is a social worker and activist.

Dorfschmidt hosts workshops on gender expression, and performs as a drag king.

They discussed issues of inclusion, stereotypes, discrimination, and the challenges of navigating two distinct identities at once.

Listen to the extended version of their panel discussion with CBC's Portia Clark below:

When worlds collide: We spoke to three people who identify as queer and black, about what it's like to navigate those identities. 22:29

MORE TOP STORIES