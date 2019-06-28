Black bear activity closes Kejimkujik seaside park over Canada Day weekend

Kejimkujik National Park Seaside will close this weekend to protect visitors and the healthy population of black bears in the national park.

The park near Port Mouton, N.S., will be closed from Friday evening through Monday because of increased black bear activity.

Park officials will re-evaluate on Tuesday, as they wait for the bears to move from the shoreline, where they are finding food.

The safety measures will remain in place until the bears begin moving to the woods when food becomes more plentiful, Parks Canada said in a release on Friday.

Park officials said the increased bear activity is not unusual and they're seeing a healthy population thanks to the largely undisturbed habitat and abundant food supply.

Visitors to the park on Friday should travel in groups of three or more, carry bear spray and noisemakers, not bring pets and not interact with bears, park guidelines suggest.

Increased black bear activity will close Kejimkujik National Park's seaside adjunct for the long weekend. (Parks Canada)

"By reducing the potential of bear-human encounters through the guidelines and closures, Parks Canada is encouraging natural black bear behaviour and reducing the likelihood of risky behaviour which can happen when bears become habituated to humans," said Parks Canada.

If visitors encounter a black bear, they are advised to face the bear, make noise, raise their arms to make themselves look bigger, back off slowly and report the incident to a parks officer.

