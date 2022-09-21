Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available for Nova Scotians 18 and older

Nova Scotians 18 and older can now schedule an appointment to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The provincial health authority says those who are eligible should get the dose because it offers better protection against Omicron strains.

The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is the only bivalent vaccine that is currently available.

Last week, Nova Scotia Health made the shot available to people 65 and older.

"Now we have capacity to offer appointments to those 18 and older," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"I encourage people to follow the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's recommendation and book a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for their next dose. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines offer enhanced protection against Omicron variants."

Most people who have had a COVID-19 infection or are already vaccinated should wait 168 days after the last shot of their primary series, or when they became infected, to receive their next dose, according to Public Health.

Those who are 70 and older or moderately to severely immunocompromised are eligible for a shorter interval of 120 days from their last dose or COVID-19 infection to get a booster shot.

