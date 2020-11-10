Bitter End patron worries 811 confusion will mean not everyone gets tested

A woman who was at the Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant in Halifax during a COVID-19 exposure says she dealt with a frustrating 811 experience over the weekend and is encouraging anyone who was at the bar to get tested — despite what the health line may have told them.

The province tightened its isolation requirements on Monday as a cluster of new cases were identified in Halifax, as well as listed a number of potential exposure sites including the Bitter End.

Ava Coulter said she and a friend were at the bar on Argyle Street for "Martini Monday" last week.

Coulter said people were distancing and wearing masks, but she noticed it was "busier than most of the bars I've been to when I've gone out."

After she learned about the potential exposure, she said she felt like she had some of the symptoms of COVID. She did the online 811 self-assessment and scheduled a test.

But when she called 811 later to clarify who in her home needed to self-isolate while she waited for testing, she said she was told by the 811 nurse that Coulter was "mistaken" about some of the symptoms. Coulter had reported feeling confused, but the nurse said that was not a symptom of COVID-19 and cancelled the test.

On Sunday, Coulter saw the notice that everyone who was at the Bitter End needed to be tested.

"My first worry was that because I had been told that I didn't have symptoms, I had been to the grocery store and I had seen my younger sister and I hadn't been isolating," she said.

Coulter said she called 811 again and told them about the advisory and that she wanted to schedule a test.

She said the nurse told her he and his colleagues had been talking about the media sharing a new advisory, but that they hadn't heard from Public Health, so they did not believe it was true.

"I informed him it was on the Nova Scotia Health website, at that point he said, 'Oh OK,' and helped me schedule a test."

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said during Monday's news conference that there was some confusion over the weekend and people who called 811 may have been told they did not need a test.

"We had thought that communication had happened to 811, it wasn't clear. That miscommunication has been resolved," Strang said.

"So if people did call over the weekend and were told they didn't need testing, we are asking them that if they have the right exposure, call back to 811 and arrangements will be made for testing now."

Coulter said she was alarmed by the response from 811.

"I had to self-advocate ... I worry about people who may have called and gone, 'Oh well, you're the health professional you would know if I need to get tested,' and perhaps didn't get tested and fell through the cracks," she said.

Coulter's COVID test came back negative on Sunday.

Any Nova Scotia Health employee who was at the Bitter End bar on Nov. 2 between 9pm and close should:<br>•NOT REPORT TO WORK<br>•immediately self-isolate<br>•notify 811 to arrange for testing and,<br>•contact Occupational Health at 1-833-750-0632 for tracking purposes —@HealthNS

The province has also put out an advisory saying that any Nova Scotia Health Authority employee who was at the Bitter End during those peak times should not report to work, immediately self-isolate and arrange for a COVID test.

Brendan Elliott, spokesperson for the health authority, said that Public Health identified the presence of some health-care workers at the bar that night and made this specific request out of an "abundance of caution."

He said currently eight staff members have contacted the occupational health, safety and wellness team to say they were at the Bitter End.

Elliott said in an email that all but two work in different sites of the organization.

Anyone who was at the following locations has been asked to call 811 to set up a test, even if they don't have any COVID symptoms:

The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant on Argyle Street in Halifax on Nov. 2, from 9 p.m. to close.

All Nations Full Gospel Church worshipping at Saint Andrew's United Church on Coburg Road, Halifax, on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

Montana's BBQ and Bar on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax on Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to close.

