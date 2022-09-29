Dozens of birds hurt by Fiona take refuge in Hope for Wildlife

Post-tropical storm Fiona left many birds in Nova Scotia with broken bones, physical trauma, and exhaustion.

On Thursday morning, Hope Swinimer, the owner of Hope for Wildlife, said the organization is caring for about 100 birds, which is three times as many birds as it usually sees this time of the year.

She says petrels, gulls, terns, finches, blue jays, pigeons, and doves were all tossed and thrown around in the strong winds by the post-tropical storm that hit the province early Saturday.

Swinimer said birds often go on the ground to rest, making them vulnerable to other animals, especially dogs and cats. Some birds in the refuge have already been bitten by cats or dogs when they were resting on the ground following the storm.

"The birds are tired. They need a place to rest and take it easy for a bit to get back on their way. So keep dogs and cats and even children at bay," said Swinimer.

She said exhausted birds are also likely to hit buildings and poles and cars, leading to further injury. "So all the normal reasons are amplified by a whole lot because of the winds," she said.

This Bermuda longtail was brought to Hope for Wildlife this week. They hadn't seen the species in 20 years. (Hope Swinimer )

Swinimer said right after the storm hit, the refuge received 35 birds on the first day. Other birds were brought a few days before the storm hit, likely due to the strong winds out at sea.

The Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre saw a much slower storm season. Brenda Boates, the wildlife operations manager, said the centre is currently caring for four birds injured by Fiona.

Broken bones and trauma

Swinimer said many doves and pigeons suffered physical trauma and broken bones.

"The seabirds are just exhausted which can be seen through their bloodwork which shows severe anemia," said Swinimer.

"Some of the ones that have come a great distance, you know they might have lost at least a third of their body weight. So that makes it difficult to recover."

Swinimer said once birds come in, they're warmed up, are given oxygen, and begin a slow process of rehydration.

"Giving food to an emaciated and down-and-out bird can cause death. So it's really important to do everything in a certain order for the best outcome for that bird," said Swiminer.

She said the refuge is also getting other animals like injured muskrats, raccoons, and squirrels, but not necessarily due to the storm.

Bermuda longtails travel to Nova Scotia

Three Bermuda longtails — the national bird of Bermuda — are believed to have been brought to Nova Scotia after being caught in the hurricane winds. None of them survived.

One bird died on its way to Hope for Wildlife and a second died at Hope for Wildlife. A third died on its way to Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre this week.

Boates said the centre had never had a tropical bird in its care before, stressing that it's highly unusual for the bird to make such a long trip with no food.

"They usually weigh about 400 grams and this one came in at about 250 grams. So imagine, you know, from that long trip, probably no food at all and that's a lot of body weight to lose," said Swinimer.

She said many government officials from Bermuda had reached out to her offering to fly the birds back once they recovered. They also put her in touch with experts to make sure the bird receives the right care.

"We did everything we could and we did the very best we could. But sadly we weren't successful," said Swinimer, adding that the last time Hope for Wildlife cared for the same species was about 20 years ago.

Boates said due to the risk of influenza, anyone who comes across an injured bird should call the Department of Natural Resources and Renewals, who will come to pick the bird up.

MORE TOP STORIES