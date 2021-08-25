Birch Cove Beach reopens after blue-green algae advisory lifted

A blue-green algae risk advisory previously in effect for Birch Cove Beach at Dartmouth's Lake Banook has been lifted, according to a release Wednesday from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, occurs in freshwater environments and can multiply rapidly during the summer.

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins during blooms. Toxins may be released into the water when the blooms decay.

However, test results showed no toxin-producing blue-green algae in samples collected.

A risk advisory for Birch Cove Beach was issued on the weekend. People were asked to stay out of the water, and do the same with their pets, until testing could be completed.

MORE TOP STORIES