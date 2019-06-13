'I'm so happy': Gift of used bike a life-changer for international student

Parminder Kaur said it was a dream come true when she found out a kind stranger had given her a bicycle.

"I'm so glad," she said. "I'm so happy. I have no words to say thanks. He is really just a sweetheart, a sweet kind person."

The new bike appeared at Downtown Nutrition, where she works, after her boss, Wayne Miller, asked on Facebook for the community to donate used bicycles for his international student employees.

"Cape Bretoners are always known for their good things," Kaur said. "They are always known for their good hearts. So that's a good example. I saw that, and I really am so happy."

Wayne Miller is the owner of Downtown Nutrition. He posted on Facebook to ask for bicycles so four of his employees could get to and from work. (Submitted by Wayne Miller)

The idea to appeal for bicycles started when one of Miller's employees mentioned she would love to have a bicycle to get around town, but she couldn't afford it at the time.

"So the young girls were telling us that they were a little bit nervous walking around, especially at night," Miller said.

Miller employs four international students from India. He said he was concerned about their safety getting to and from work.

His request for bicycles resulted in four bikes being dropped off within one day.

"When I told the girls what we were doing, they were super excited but also at the same time super humble about it. I just want to do whatever I can to make life better on Cape Breton Island for these girls."

He said he received hundreds of resumes from international students over the last six months and was impressed by applicants who were "relentless in their pursuit of employment."

Miller said hiring international students has made a positive impact on the business. He continues to learn about their hometowns and their personalities.

"The bigger thing is, as Cape Bretoners, we see these young people in our community and you might wonder what their lives are all about. They're thousands of miles from home."

A bike finds a new home

Mitch Cuzner of Glace Bay dusted off his old bike after he saw Miller's request for wheels.

"It was a no-brainer for me," he said. "I had an old bike sitting in the garage that was just gathering dust. It was easy to give it up and it's a great cause and I was happy to do it."

Cuzner hopes the bicycles will help the women get around town.

"I know it's not the easiest thing to get around in Cape Breton, in the CBRM. I know the buses have been great in the last year since we got the influx of students," he said. "But it's still quite a way to get anywhere.

"It's nice to be able to hop on a bike and go get groceries or go to work and be able to manoeuvre around."

If he receives more bikes, Miller said he will find homes for them within the international student population.