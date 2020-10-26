'It makes no sense': Proposed bike route on Dartmouth street panned

Concerns are being raised that a proposed bike route on Dahlia Street in Dartmouth, N.S., could eliminate much-needed parking spaces and create unsafe conditions for cyclists.

Active transportation planners with the municipality want to create cycling connections between the Shubie Park trail, the Dartmouth Common and the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge using Dahlia Street.

The proposal may mean the loss of parking, the removal of some trees and an additional asphalt path across the park around Sullivan's Pond.

June Nixon, who lives at the corner of Dahlia and Maple streets, said she does not think the route is a safe option.

"It makes no sense," said Nixon. "I see, on my corner, at least one accident a month."

'It's not realistic'

Nixon pointed out cyclists using Dahlia Street to access the Dartmouth Common will cross Victoria Road right at the crest of a hill. She is also not impressed by the impact on those who live along Dahlia.

"We don't have enough parking to begin with, we have to have permits because we have so many commuters on the street," explained Nixon. "It's not realistic, some of the stuff they want to do."

Nixon said she thinks a better route for cyclists would be Ochterloney Street and Alderney Drive.

Planners hope to have a final design ready for Halifax regional council early in the new year so that construction can begin by the summer or fall of 2021.

Nixon said she does not believe the neighborhood has been properly consulted.

