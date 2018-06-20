18-year-old cyclist seriously injured after crashing bike in Spryfield area

An 18-year-old Halifax man is in hospital with injuries police say are life threatening after crashing his bicycle into a parked car.

Halifax Regional Police say he lost control just after 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday on Inspector Court, in the Spryfield area.

It appears the cyclist did not make a turn, hit the curb and then struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call them at 902-490-5016.