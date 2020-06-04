Man shot in Pictou County during botched attempt to euthanize dog, police say

A 46-year-old Pictou County, N.S., man has been charged with multiple firearms offences after police say his attempt to euthanize his dog with a handgun ended up injuring another man.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a complaint of a firearms discharge resulting in injury at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The release said the man was outside his Bigney, N.S., home when he tried to shoot his dog, which had bitten several people, but missed. The bullet struck a 21-year-old man inside the house.

A subsequent search of the home resulted in the seizure of 29 long guns and nine handguns, according to police.

The man was arrested and later released on conditions.

The victim was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries.

The dog is alive and was seized by animal control.

The man is scheduled to appear virtually in Pictou provincial court on March 29 to answer to multiple firearms charges.

