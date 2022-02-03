About 20,000 in Dartmouth area without power this morning

A large power outage in the Dartmouth, N.S., area left about 20,000 customers without power Thursday morning.

According to Nova Scotia Power, more than 24,000 customers lost power overnight between Woodlawn, Cow Bay and North Preston.

On its website, the utility says the outage is due to a "transmission interruption" and has an estimated time of restoration listed as 11 a.m.

