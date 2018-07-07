Hearing into proposed RV park for Big Pond, N.S., goes into overtime

A rezoning appeal into a proposed RV park in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality ran three full days, but still hasn't finished.

An Alberta developer hopes to build sites for up to 211 recreational vehicles, plus amenities, on the Bras d'Or Lake shore.

But residents of Big Pond say the proposal doesn't fit with their rural community or lifestyle.

After his third day in front of the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, Jim MacDonald, the representative for the opposing side, said he thinks he won some arguments and lost some.

But MacDonald said the municipality's planner seemed to give more weight to the proposed development, rather than residents' enjoyment of their property.

"We certainly have a difference of opinion," he said. "I'm hoping that the board will see it our way, but given the nature of the answers that were given today, there's cause for some optimism, at any rate."

The appeal was launched by seven Big Pond residents. They called 16 witnesses at the hearing, all of whom said the proposed development was too dense for the rural community.

An aerial view shows the proposed RV park site. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

Chris Conohan, the developer's lawyer, said the planning strategy is the central issue for the review board.

The board has said its narrow focus is on whether council's rezoning decision was consistent with the strategy.

Conohan said each of the opponents who spoke at the hearing admitted they had ample opportunity to raise concerns with councillors and CBRM staff.

"At the end of the day, they were heard and they had a chance to be heard," Conohan said. "I think because they didn't get the result that they wanted, some of the residents may feel that they weren't properly heard."

I certainly understand their personal, subjective views ... They're just unfortunately wrong on the law. - Chris Conohan, lawyer for the developer

He said while the opponents' concerns are real and meaningful to them, they are not relevant to the question the board has to decide.

"For the residents, it's emotional," Conohan said. "I certainly understand their personal, subjective views on their land and on the enjoyment of their land and the position they take. They're just unfortunately wrong on the law."

The UARB was told the municipal planning strategy calls on council to implement measures that would lessen the impact of a development on existing properties, but doesn't suggest impacts be eliminated altogether.

The strategy says the development has to take into account noise, dust and fumes, traffic and visual compatibility.

Jim MacDonald, left, prepares to call organic farmer Roy MacInnis as his first witness at the UARB hearing in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Opponents cited concerns about all of those and said mitigation measures in the proposed RV park will be inadequate.

One of the opponents, Debra Moffatt, said the strategy calls for "reasonable" protection for property owners, but she said that word is not defined.

"And if there's not a definition of a term, in my mind it's useless," Moffatt said. "And if you don't consider the sources of the noise, how can you mitigate them?

"If you don't reach out to the experts and do the studies and find out what measures truly will be a barrier to the sound from this park, to the noise from this park, how can you even begin to mitigate it if you don't even know what it is?"

Despite having three days for the hearing, not all witnesses were able to take the stand.

Before adjourning on Friday, UARB chair Roland Deveau said the hearing will continue as soon as possible, after the board talks to representatives for the opponents, the developer and the municipality.