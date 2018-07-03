Appeal hearing this week for Big Pond RV park plan

The tiny community of Big Pond, Cape Breton, is at the centre of a rezoning appeal this week.

That's where a developer wants to build a park for more than 540 recreational vehicles.

After CBRM council voted 7-6 to approve the rezoning in March, several local people appealed the decision to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

The UARB has set aside up to three days for a hearing in Sydney, starting on Wednesday morning.

An aerial view shows the proposed RV park site and the barrachois pond that is only narrowly connected to the Bras d'Or Lake. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

A majority of CBRM councillors voted for the proposed development citing the need for jobs and tax revenue.

But some people in the community say it will bring increased noise and traffic, and affect wells and the nearby Bras d'Or Lake.

Bruce Hatcher, a biology professor at Cape Breton University and a director with the Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association, will be among the speakers at the UARB hearing.

Hatcher, who studies various aspects of the lake and its shoreline, said he's neither for nor against the proposed RV park.

"We as human animals have a place and a right within that ecosystem, and there are very few places in the estuary where human interventions are disastrous or have major negative effects on the structure or function of the ecosystem," he said.

But Hatcher is suggesting changes to the development's wastewater system based on studies he's done at Lochmore Harbour, which is adjacent to the proposed development.

There, a barrier beach continues to grow, slowly closing off a barrachois pond that separates the harbour from the Bras d'Or Lake.

Sewage wastewater from the proposed RV park is expected to flow into the harbour.

Barrier beach growing

Even if the wastewater is treated to the highest standard, it could have an effect on the pond, Hatcher said, especially if the barrier beach closes off the pond from the rest of the lake.

If the wastewater was to be pumped further out into the lake, it would pose very little problem, Hatcher said.

"They say dilution is the solution to pollution," he said.

"With enough money, you can build fantastic built environments for humans without destroying the adjacent marine environment," he said. "That's possible to do."

Those appealing the rezoning are scheduled to call 16 witnesses. The CBRM plans to call just two, both from the municipality's planning department.

The developer has no role in the hearing.

The appellants and the municipality will make their cases during the daytime sessions.

An evening session on Wednesday includes 11 speakers who are registered with the UARB.

An artist's rendering of the proposed Big Pond RV park. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

The board's executive director, Paul Allen, said those people can address a wide variety of concerns, but the board can only examine a narrow question in the appeal.

"The act requires the board to consider whether the decision of council was reasonably consistent with the intent of the municipal planning strategy," he said.

The formal hearing starts Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Sydney. The evening session starts at 6:30 p.m. Both are open to the public.

The public hearing could also run Thursday and Friday, if necessary.