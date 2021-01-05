Big night for Justin Barron's Halifax family as Canada goes for gold

This is quite a week for Jenny and Gerard Barron of Halifax.

Tonight in Edmonton their 19-year-old son, Justin, will play for Team Canada in the gold medal game against the United States at the IIHF world junior hockey championships. Due to COVID-19 the tournament is being played inside a bubble with no fans in attendance.

The Barron family has had to watch all the action on TV at their home in Halifax.

In any other year parents of players would be able to take in the event live and watch the games with 17,000 rabid Canadian hockey fans. But the Barrons and other Team Canada families have been brought together virtually.

Every night during the Team Canada broadcasts on TSN, families are shown live from their homes via Zoom.

The Barron, McMichael and Byram households have <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> New Year's Eve on lock. 🇨🇦🎉 <a href="https://t.co/J4Rfyozi3W">pic.twitter.com/J4Rfyozi3W</a> —@HC_WJC

Justin Barron, the captain of the Halifax Mooseheads who was recently selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2020 NHL virtual draft, has been a key member of the Team Canada defence and is part of the team's penalty killing unit.

Justin Barron of Halifax and his Canadian teammates will play for the gold medal against the United States at the IIHF world junior hockey championships in Edmonton on Tuesday night. (Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada)

But Justin Barron isn't the only big story in the Barron household right now.

His 22-year-old brother, Morgan, who played college hockey at Cornell University where he was team captain, is in New York City trying out with the NHL's New York Rangers.

Former Cornell University star Morgan Barron is trying out with the New York Rangers this week. (Ned Dykes/Cornell Athletics)

Morgan Barron signed a contract with the Rangers this summer. If he doesn't crack the Rangers lineup he'll likely begin the season playing with the Hartford Wolfpack when the American Hockey League season starts next month.

