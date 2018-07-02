More overnight closures set for Macdonald Bridge as Big Lift nears completion

The Big Lift is back and that means overnight bridge closures in Halifax for the next 10 weeks.

Halifax Harbour Bridges will close the Macdonald Bridge to all traffic Monday to Thursday, including the sidewalk and bike lane, from 8 p.m. to 5.30 a.m.

The free shuttle service between Halifax and Dartmouth will resume. Halifax Transit routes will detour over the MacKay Bridge.

The work includes fire protection and a dehumidification system for the main cable and installation of bird screening.

General manager Steve Snider told CBC's Information Morning in April that he hoped this 10-week closure will be the last one for the multi-year project.

"We should be putting the bow on it and tying things up," said Snider.

The city will not extend ferry service during the closure, said Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Since its approval in 2010, the Big Lift has seen the entire suspended structure of the 63-year-old Macdonald Bridge replaced.

The work to refurbish the bridge began in 2015 with the final deck segment installed in 2017. The sidewalk and bike lane reopened later that year.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia