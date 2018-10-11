More closures this weekend set for Macdonald Bridge

Halifax's Macdonald Bridge will be closed for part of the weekend as crews continue to work to finish the years-long Big Lift project.

The closure is weather dependant, but the bridge and sidewalk are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be shuttle service provided for pedestrians and cyclists that will leave at the top and bottom of the hour at the pickup and drop off locations — 30 Faulkner St. in Dartmouth and at the intersection of Gottingen and North streets in Halifax.

According to Halifax Harbour Bridges, this weekend's closure is required to complete paving of the roadway and sidewalk, remove scaffolding and do main cable dehumidification work to help prevent corrosion.

The Big Lift has seen the entire suspended structure of the 63-year-old Macdonald Bridge replaced. The work to refurbish the bridge began in 2015, with the final deck segment installed in 2017. The sidewalk and bike lane reopened later that year.

