Lights are on at Big Island, but residents remain stranded

The causeway at Big Island, Pictou County is being restored after it was damaged in Thursday's storm.

But, in the meantime, the residents are making of the best of their isolation.

Nova Scotia Power managed to cross over to restore power on Saturday using all-terrain vehicles, but cars and trucks can't make the trip.

"Most of the residents on Big Island have lived there for several years so they've been in this situation before and I think they just try to deal with it the best they can," said Cherie Lange, whose parents live on the island.

The causeway also experienced washouts in both 2004 and 2010. Since then, the Department of Transportation has done work to try to minimize the impact of the ocean's strong waves by using armour rock to better protect the road.

Reconstructing the road

About 20 people live on the island year-round.

Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, said work is being done to restore the route as quickly as possible.

"A section of the road needs to be infilled and rebuilt," she said. "We expect this work to be completed early next week and, hopefully, be passable for motorists within the next day or two."

In a Facebook post, Lange said that before the electricity came back her parents were with neighbours and everyone was trying to keep warm.

"They do have a wood furnace so they can get a small amount of heat from that even when there's no power for the fan to blow the air," she said. "The kitchen stove is propane so they can still cook some food and get a bit of heat from it as well."

Climbing the poles 'the old-fashioned way'

In order to get to the power lines, Nova Scotia Power had to be creative.

"Residents of Big Island had some off-road vehicles that they used to assist us and then the power-line technicians did the work the old-fashioned way with spikes on their boots and climbed the poles rather than using bucket trucks," said David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power

A wire had fallen and had to be replaced.

All of the customers who lost power in the storm have had their power restored, said Rodenhiser.