The trees started whispering to a retired doctor, so he freed the figures inside

It's more than a decade now since the aspens first began whispering to Dr. Mervin Shaw.

But the result of their murmuring continues to pique the curiosity of many a passing photographer so the doctor kindly offered to share his story — and that of the trees on Big Island.

"I used to drive by it [and] it started to speak to me, saying 'You know you've got to do something with me. You just can't let me stand like this,'" the retired doctor says of his neighbour's nine-metre aspen.

"I decided that there was a person or a figure inside that tree and all I had to do was find it."

The family had summered on the Nova Scotia island off Pictou County's shore for decades, surrounded by saltwater and roughly a hundred other properties, and the trees had always been silent.

Shaw built scaffolding to surround the nine-metre trees, which were roughly as tall as a two-storey home. (Submitted by Mervin Shaw)

A kind of madness

So when Shaw first told his wife, she thought he might be going a bit mad. And, perhaps, a bit of madness followed — but so did summer days filled with artistry and imagination.

Shaw was 75 that first year.

"I think for everybody the way to survive well and decrease the possibility of getting such terrible diseases as Alzheimer's and heart disease is to stay active," he says.

"Walking is probably the thing that most seniors should be doing, but if you have the skill or the ambition or the need to do something different, don't let age get in the way."

Shaw had already renovated the century-old, one-room schoolhouse on Big Island that became his family cottage. And he'd taken several carpentry courses as well. But he'd never before carved anything using a chainsaw.

Unfazed, he watched a video on YouTube and set about constructing some scaffolding around the tree, which stood about two storeys high.

After Shaw carved the first figure, the other aspens started murmuring, too. (Submitted by Mervin Shaw)

Meeting Innis

A robed figure revealed himself in time, the slope of his forehead emerging from the trunk and Shaw's skill with a grinder and saw. As the tree fell, the community held a competition to name its newest inhabitant: Innis, an ancient Scottish leader sent to watch over Big Island.

He wasn't alone for long.

Shaw had never tackled a project of this size. (Submitted by Erica Gillis-Dominey)

"After I carved Innis, the three trees that were lined up behind him started to speak to me," Shaw laughs.

"There's been many stories developed as to how these people got here and my story is that they came here as seeds from an unknown area … but they were really spirits that were encased in seeds.

"And I was designated to release those spirits to the people of Big Island."

The remaining figures were clansmen who followed their leader, Shaw says. He carved the last one four years ago, at 81.

Although the four figures are a common sight to those who summer in the community of Big Island, they remain a wonder to visitors who circulate their photos trying to learn more about their weathered faces.

There are, however, only three still standing in their original location. Innis toppled over a few years ago and now stands at the Shaw's schoolhouse-turned-cottage.

Neither he nor his clansmen have spoken to Shaw since he released them.

"That's OK," their creator says. "They no longer have a need for me."