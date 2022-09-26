Pictou County dealing with heavy damage from Fiona

It's been a hard few days in Pictou County in the wake of Fiona.

Destruction in the county includes trees toppled over homes, shingles ripped off the roofs, and a porpoise washed ashore.

Dallas Greene owns a roofing company in New Glasgow. He needs gas to help repair roofs around the county.

Greene said he waited for more than an hour on Monday at a gas station in Merigomish in hopes of getting gas before the station ran out.

Vehicles line up to get gas at the LBR gas station in Merigomish on Monday . (Robert Short/CBC)

"I was just told there was only 500 litres left so we might not even get gas," Greene said while waiting in a long queue of cars.

"There's a few gas stations that are out now and if they are open there are crazy lineups. My buddy waited for six hours yesterday."

Destruction from Fiona has left a lot of New Glasgow without power. (Robert Short/CBC)

Joann Mason works at the station. They have been using generators to pump gas. She said people from all over the region have been using their pumps.

"I got one call today saying he was two hours away, people are coming from Antigonish, New Glasgow," Mason said.

"No one has gas."

Some New Glasgow residents feel forgotten

In New Glasgow, power lines, communication wires and street lights litter the sidewalks which has left a lot of the town powerless. Some residents feel forgotten.

Williams says Hurricane Fiona is the worst storm he has seen in Pictou County. He has been putting in 12-hour days clearing debris. (Robert Short/CBC)

Cal Talbot is a senior living alone without power in New Glasgow. He is on a methadone program and is worried about power not coming back in time to get his next dose.

"I imagine I'll probably have to go to the hospital because I'll be going into withdrawal," Talbot said. "I'm trying to maintain a positive attitude, but I feel like we are kind of being left behind."

Talbot would like to have a hot meal with fellow community members. He lost all the food he received from a food bank.

"It's really tough on the mind when you're a senior living alone in the dark and no one is coming to visit or talk to you," Talbot said.

Talbot heard the power should be restored by Thursday but hopes it's sooner.

Causeway damaged

Damage to a causeway from post-tropical storm Fiona caused headaches for Big Island, N.S.

The damage made the causeway linking Big Island to the mainland impassable to cars.

Big Island is a peninsula in Pictou County that is home to about 20 full-time residents. They were forced to use ATVs and boats to get fuel and food from the mainland.

Bryan Williams, the owner of Williams Heavy Hauling based in Pictou County, was contracted to clear the road of the rubble.

Williams said the road has been washed over multiple times, but the destruction Fiona has is something he's never seen before in the county.

Williams said it was difficult for the Department of Transportation to contact him.

Someone from the Department of Transportation had to knock on his door to ask for his services because they couldn't reach him over the phone.

"We have no internet, no phones and no power anywhere in this area," Williams said. "There has been nothing. It's hard to do business, the DOT had to find me because they couldn't get a hold of us."

The road was expected to be cleared by late Monday or sometime Tuesday.

