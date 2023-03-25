U.S. president presented with chocolate made by Syrian-Canadian family from N.S.

During his visit to Ottawa, U.S. President Joe Biden was gifted a chocolate bar made by a Syrian-Canadian family business. Peace by Chocolate is a Nova Scotia-based company founded by Tareq Hadhad and his family, who came to Canada as refugees.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May presented U.S. President Joe Biden with a chocolate bar made by Nova Scotia company Peace by Chocolate during his state visit to Ottawa on Friday.

The company was founded by Tareq Hadhad in 2016.

Hadhad and his family moved to Nova Scotia as refugees in 2015 to flee the violence in their home country of Syria.

Biden handed off the chocolate bar after receiving it but later asked to have it returned following a signing ceremony with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

MORE TOP STORIES