Halifax restaurant wants to be No. 1 in restroom contest

The Bicycle Thief, a restaurant in downtown Halifax located along the waterfront at Bishop's Landing, is being recognized for its restroom.

On Monday, Cintas Canada Ltd., named it a top-five finalist in its Canada's Best Restroom contest. The Bicycle Thief is the only Nova Scotia finalist, the rest are from Alberta and Ontario. Cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements were considered for each finalist.

"The Bicycle Thief restrooms are modern and stylish, with guests' comfort as their top priority," a press release for the contest said.

"The restrooms feature fully enclosed, well-stocked stalls with artwork and scented candles in each one. Large, decorative mirrors cover the adjacent walls, providing wide angles of the restroom's marble walls and facilities."

A look inside The Bicycle Thief's restroom. (The Bicycle Thief)

The Bicycle Thief restroom is also praised for its granite countertops, fresh flowers that are changed daily, touchless soap dispensers, hand sanitizers, porcelain sinks, chrome faucets and touchless towel dispensers.

People have to vote for The Bicycle Thief for it to win the grand prize, which aside from bragging rights, is a prize package from Cintas, a restroom products company.

Hakan Uluer, owner of The Bertossi Group — which includes The Bicycle Thief — said Cintas approached the restaurant about entering the contest.

A 2013 file photo of The Bicycle Thief. (CBC)

Uluer said he was happy to see his restaurant's restroom among the finalists. He said washrooms are something that can easily be overlooked and can turn a good dining experience into a bad one fast.

"It's a big part of it, the light in the washrooms, how it smells, what colours are the pictures. Cleanliness is extremely important. We do clean the washrooms very, very frequently and thoroughly," Uluer said.

