4 men charged in attack that sent Bible Hill man, 69, to hospital

Four men are charged with beating a 69-year-old Bible Hill, N.S., man with their fists and a pipe until he was knocked unconscious, RCMP said Wednesday.

The attack occurred Monday at about 2 p.m. when a man drove up to a Bible Hill residence and began arguing with another man living there. Three more men then arrived in another vehicle, one was holding a pipe in his hand.

The person living at the home said he didn't want any trouble and ran into a garage, RCMP said in a release.

The man with the pipe then smashed the glass in the garage door, which drew the attention of a neighbour, a 69-year-old man who told the group to leave the area.

Workers came to victim's aid

In response, they approached the older man and two held him while the other two men beat the victim with their fists and the pipe. He fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious, RCMP said.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the first man knew some of the attackers, but the assault victim did not know them.

A woman saw the beating take place and called 911.

One of the suspects is charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles, similar to those pictured here. (Transit Police)

Meanwhile, workers on a neighbouring property came to the victim's defence and the four suspects got back into their vehicles and left the area.

RCMP located those vehicles a short time later and arrested the four men, retrieving the pipe as well, the police release said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was treated and has been released, police said.

4 charged and held in custody

The four suspects, ages 27 to 34, were charged and remanded into custody. They were expected to return to court Wednesday.

Police have charged a Truro man, 32, with three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

A Shortts Lake man, 27, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon. The weapon is described as brass knuckles.

A 34-year-old Lantz man has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

A 32-year-old man from Shubenacadie faces charges of assault causing bodily harm and mischief.

