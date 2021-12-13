Pandemic, fire marshal requirements delay renos to harness raceway grandstand

The Nova Scotia government is trying to rein in the cost of a $7.2-million renovation at the Provincial Exhibition facility near Truro in Bible Hill.

The 39-year-old harness racing grandstand is undergoing major upgrades to replace mechanical, electrical, structural and architectural components.

But the big makeover is running months behind schedule because of "unforeseen circumstances," according to the Department of Agriculture.

"The budget and timeline for the project were both affected by work associated with meeting Office of the Fire Marshal requirements as well as COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain, material costs, and labour," spokesperson Bruce Nunn said in an emailed statement.

Fire marshal inspected project

The fire marshal's office declined to provide details, but spokesperson Krista Higdon said in an email the building must meet minimum safety requirements, including "proper exiting, sprinkler system and fire separations."

Office staff have conducted inspections of the site but no orders have been issued, she said.

The project was supposed to be completed in August 2021 but is now expected to cross the finish line in the spring of 2022.

The Department of Agriculture said no cost increase has yet been approved.

"The project team is working hard to mitigate the increasing budget, and are looking at options to reduce costs to stay within budget, such as changes to the scope, materials, et cetera. At this point, the project remains on budget with the full utilization of the contingency amount that was built into the $7.2 million, along with the potential adjustments to the scope," said Nunn.

Another Provincial Exhibition upgrade

Renovations to the 431-seat C.A. Douglas grandstand were announced in July 2020 as part of a revitalization of the site.

The work was planned in two phases.

The first part was completed on schedule in November 2020. That same month, a tender for the second phase was awarded to Halifax-based Avondale Construction to carry out building envelope replacement and interior work.

This rendering shows current infrastructure on the property, as well as planned improvements. (Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board)

The Agriculture Department said $3.4 million has been spent in total on the grandstand so far.

Word of delays in the grandstand project was contained in a briefing document for the minister of agriculture and released to CBC News.

The document says another upgrade at the Provincial Exhibition facility is also running late.

A $3-million project to construct a new horse pavilion and upgrades to the MacMillan Show Centre — a 24,000-square-foot riding area — and other facilities was expected to be completed this fall.

That's not expected until March 2022, according to the note prepared for the new minister as part of the government change.

Still looking for operator

The province is looking for an operator to manage the 26-hectare Provincial Exhibition site, which is owned by the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board.

A request for proposals for a 10-year operating and lease agreement closes in February.

The RFP documents say the grandstand now has a new roof, walls and structural components.

