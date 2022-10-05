Bible Hill man charged in 3 arsons after weekend fire destroys home

RCMP say a man arrested Saturday after a residential fire in Bible Hill, N.S., also turned out to be a suspect in two arsons from 2018 and 2021.

The 43-year-old Bible Hill man now faces three counts of arson in connection with the incidents, including Saturday's fire on Wild Chance Drive.

RCMP said in a news release the home was a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The accused was arrested at a home on nearby Andy's Avenue after officers followed what appeared to be a "fresh trail in the grass," police said in the release.

The two other arsons in November 2018 and December 2021 were also on Wild Chance Drive.

In addition to the arson charges, the man faces two counts of break and enter connected to two of the fires. He also faces a third count of break and enter and a charge of theft in connection with a separate incident that occurred on Wild Chance Drive.

RCMP say they're investigating a number of other arsons in the Bible Hill area. They're turning to the public for tips. Anyone with information can share directly with police at 902-893-6820. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

