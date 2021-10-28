Former Better Business executive pleads not guilty in child pornography case

The former president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Atlantic Canada has pleaded not guilty to charges of making child pornography and agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The lawyer for Peter Alan Moorhouse, 48, entered the pleas during an appearance in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie Thursday morning.

He's facing a four-day trial beginning on July 4 of next year.

Moorhouse is free on conditions in the meantime.

Moorhouse is charged along with another man, Carlos Moraga, 36, who's facing charges of sexual interference, making child pornography and agreeing to commit an offence against a child.

Moraga has also pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in June and July of next year.

