9 more charges laid against man after traffic stop that resulted in gunshot

Nine additional charges have been laid against a Halifax man after an RCMP traffic stop near Berwick, N.S., that resulted in a gun being fired and prompted a manhunt for the driver.

Dhari Salman Shalaan, 26, was previously charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstruction and escaping custody in connection with the Dec. 11 incident. He now faces additional charges of:

Using violence to impede performance of duty.



Threatening to use violence to impede performance of duty.



Using a firearm while fleeing from police.



Carrying, handling, transporting or storing a restricted weapon in a careless manner.



Pointing a firearm.



Possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.



Carrying a concealed weapon.



Possessing a firearm without being the holder of a licence.



Possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

Shalaan is due in Kentville provincial court Thursday.

Another Nova Scotia man, 20-year-old Trenton Alexander Marsman of Lakeside, is charged with obstruction. He has been released on conditions and is due in Kentville provincial court Jan. 29.

RCMP search an area on Parker Condon Road near Berwick, N.S., on Tuesday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The incident began when two men — a driver and his passenger — were pulled over on the exit 15 on-ramp of Highway 101. A gun was fired while the vehicle was stopped and the driver fled on foot into nearby woods.

In a statement, RCMP said police have continued to search the area near where the incident occurred and on Dec. 17, they located a firearm near where the suspect was located and arrested by police.

Shalaan is known to police. In 2011, he was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, as well as weapons offences in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield.