Small fire closes Annapolis Valley school

A school in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley is closed for the day following a small fire in the building's attic Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to Berwick and District School around 5:10 a.m., said Chief Luke Redden with the Berwick and District Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was put out quickly at the two-storey building, which serves roughly 300 primary to Grade 8 students.

Redden said an electrical or mechanical issue likely caused the fire.

There is smoke and water damage, and power has been cut from the school, Redden said.

A spokesperson for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education said families will be updated about what happens next once the school district learns more about the extent of the damage and how much time is needed to clean up.

